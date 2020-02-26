1 hour ago

Ghanaian Comedian and Actor, Kojo Nkansah Lil Win, has asserted that the beef between himself and Funny Face was kindled by Organizer of the Ghana Movie Awards, Fred Nuamah.

According to the comedian, Fred Nuamah gave the 2019 Favorite Actor award to Funny Face because he received sponsorship from the actor’s bosom friend, Adebayor.

This action, he revealed caused him to voice out in an interview with Zionfelix last year, and this had recently sparked an unpleasant response from Funny Face.

In an interview with Happy FM’s DJ Advicer on the ‘Ayekoo After Drive’ show, he disclosed: “The award scheme organized by Fred Nuamah had no sponsor so he wanted a sponsor. As such when Adebayor, who is a close friend of Funny Face sponsored the show since day one, Funny Face was given the award he wanted”.

According to him, he had no interest in the award scheme but he felt it was unfair to nominate Funny Face in numerous categories and award him with Favorite Actor, among other awards, especially when “legendary” actors were included in these categories.

“My problem is, Agya Koo, Akrobeto, Kwaku Manu, Bill Asamoah, Kalybos, John Dumelo, a whole lot were involved and you gave the awards to Funny Face? Let’s speak the truth,it’s not fair. When I look at the legends in the movie industry and you give the award to Funny Face you can imagine”,he added.

He, however, noted that even though he was unhappy about how Funny Face grabbed the awards at the 2019 Ghana Movie Awards whilst legends in the movie industry were sidelined, he was still friends with Funny Face.

In an interview with Zionfelix last year, Comedian Lil Win fired at organizers of the Ghana Movie Awards by stating that the awards were based on favoritism. He also revealed that Funny Face who won the Favorite Actor award was undeserving of the award.

This statement from Lil Win undoubtedly angered Funny Face that he took to his instagram page to jab his fellow comedian, Lil Win.

Source: etvghana.com