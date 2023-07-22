1 hour ago

French Ligue 1 side Lille and OGC Nice have expressed interest in signing Ghanaian and Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.

The 22-year-old's impressive performances have caught the attention of the two French clubs, who are now exploring the possibility of securing his signature ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Having been acquired by Southampton for a club-record fee of £22 million from AS Rennes in January, it is expected that the English club will demand a significant sum for the talented winger.

After Southampton suffered relegation from the English Premier League last season, they are reportedly open to selling the pacey forward this summer, leading to increased interest from European clubs.

European transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that both OGC Nice and Lille have joined Juventus in showing keen interest in signing Kamaldeen Sulemana, as they seek to strengthen their squads for the upcoming campaign.

During his half-season stint at St. Mary's Stadium, Sulemana demonstrated his abilities, contributing two goals and one assist in 18 appearances for the Saints.

Given his immense talent and impressive pace, it comes as no surprise that Kamaldeen Sulemana is attracting interest from top-flight clubs across Europe as he weighs his options for the future.

His potential move to one of the French Ligue 1 sides will be closely watched by football fans, eager to see how he continues to develop and excel in the coming season.