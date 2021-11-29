7 hours ago

The Argentina superstar has once again been named the best player on the planet, with Robert Lewandowski finishing as runner-up

Lionel Messi has his hands on the Ballon d’Or once again, with the mercurial Argentina claiming the seventh Golden Ball of his remarkable career to date.

The latest of those prestigious prizes was collected at a glitzy gala in Paris on Monday, with the PSG superstar not having to travel far after severing ties with La Liga giants Barcelona in the summer.

Having been recognised as the best player on the planet for 2021, Messi is now two triumphs clear of eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo – with a five-time winner now at Manchester United having to settle for third place.

Messi topped the chart after enjoying another memorable year with club and country.

He helped Barcelona to Copa del Rey glory back in April, before going on to land a first senior trophy with Argentina at the 2021 Copa America – a competition that also saw him named Player of the Tournament.

The football world was stunned shortly after that success when it emerged that Barcelona could not afford to tie a talismanic figure to a new contract, with a career-long association with Catalan heavyweights brought to a close as Messi headed to France.

He has found the going a little tougher at PSG, but registered three assists on his last outing against Saint-Etienne and has four goals to his name through 11 appearances.