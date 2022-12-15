2 hours ago

National under-12 star Lisel Ampah stunned No. 3 seed Lawrencia Aghoghorbia in three sets to reach the quarterfinals of the 2022 Mansa Gold Holiday tennis tournament at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club.



Lisel Ampah dropped the opening set against Lawrencia before storming back to win the next two, including the third set.



It marked the second straight upset and impressive performance by Lisel Ampah this year, knocked out E&P Annual Gold Field’s tennis tournament defending champion Eunice Mintah in straight sets.



Speaking to ghanatennis.org Lisel said, "I knew I had to play well if I wanted to give myself a chance after winning 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.



Unseeded Lawrencia Manu upset No.2 seed Tracy Ampah 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 to reach the second round of the tournament. It’s the first time the Accra Girls star, Tracy, has lost her opening match in a tournament.



Tracy said, "I am recovering from my illness, and I felt out of the game from the start, but I am not out to blame anyone for my loss, instead giving credit to Lawrencia."



"I played like any other player no rhythm, no long points at all,'' Tracy said. ''I found it hard to get my rhythm and get points and stuff.''



In the other matches, No.1 seed Annette Cruikshank only needed 45 minutes to topple Micheline Wemegah. The stadium-based star walloped Micheline 6-0, 6-0. Number five seed Sisu Tomegah beat Benedicta Menyah to reach the second round.



If Naa Anyema McKorley hopes to clinch her first open title this year, she couldn’t have asked for a much better start to her campaign. The seventh seed and one time Ladies challenger series champion Naa Mckorley gets past Priscilla K. Dosoo in a game that ended 6-1,6-0, to notch her second round place at the ongoing tournament.



Mckorley’s younger sister Naa Shika also notched a straight-set triumph over Naa A. Ofoli, 6-1, 6-0.

"Winning is always fun," Naa Shika said after her triumph. "Never easy. She's tricky, but I am happy I won’.



No. 4 seed Vanessa Akuaku gets into the next round after showing her superiority over Joy Oriaku 6-2, 6-3. Engenia Asigri advances into the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Georgette Norte.



The tournament is sponsored by Mansa Gold, producers of Ghanaian chocolate, with support from First Atlantic Bank, Athletic Group, Blue Skies, Accra Open and Accra Lawn Tennis Club.

Story: Gabriel Amoakoh