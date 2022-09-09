8 minutes ago

The Club Licensing Board of the Ghana Football Association has announced the approved Coaches, Assistants, goalkeepers trainers and other officials for the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League.

The competition which kicks off on Saturday, September 10, 2022 would have 8 matches across the country as the Asante Kotoko vs Nsoatreman FC match has been postponed due to former’s participation in the preliminary round of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.

These Coaches and their backroom staff are fully certified under the provisions in the Club Licensing regime.

