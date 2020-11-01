The domestic transfer window slammed shut on Saturday late in the night with all the 18 clubs in the Ghana Premier League very active in the transfer window.
Undoubtedly Legon Cities were the biggest spenders with the capture of the legendary Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan, former Kotoko winger Baba Mahama, Nicholas Gyan, Elvis Opoku and sensational teen prodigy Mathew Anim Cudjoe.
Asamoah Gyan's capture has added flavour and allure to Legon Cities and the domestic game as it has got a lot of people talking on social media and is expected to translate into the stadiums.
Kotoko also made some purchase with the highlight being 28 year old Brazilian central midfielder Fabio Gama and another goalie Razak Abalora despite missing out on Justice Blay.
With Hearts of Oak,their signing would not send shivers down the spine of opponents but they added some household names like Nuru Sulley, Abednego Tetteh and Patrick Razak
Dreams FC captured former Hearts of Oak striker Joseph Esso and also added Abel Manomey among others.
Basement teams King Faisal, Karela United and Great Olympics all strengthened their side's enormously.
Below are the full transfer moves by each of the 18 teams in the league:
ACCRA GREAT OLYMPICS
Ebenezer Sekyere, Charles Danso Otu, Mannan Mudasiru, Michael Otoo, Karim Alhassan, Alhassan Sunday, Mujeeb Hakeem, Arnold Mensah Abbey.
ACCRA HEARTS OF OAK
Eric Dizan, Ademola Kuti, Abdourahamane Mamane Lawali, Nuru Sulley, Abednego Tetteh, Patrick Razak, Victor Kwaku Aidoo, Isaac Mensah, Enock Addo, Benjamin Nana Yeboah (GK), Franklin Owusu, Daniel Yeboah
ADUANA STARS Zakaria Alhassan, Prince Acquah, Derrick Boateng, Bright Adjei, Sam Adams, Emmanuel Osei Baffour, Alex Asamoah, Kofi Owusu, Richard Mpong, Kenneth Owusu
ASHANTIGOLD SPORTING CLUB
Yaw Annor, Kwame Moses, Stephen Bentil, Micheal Ennu, Hans Kwofie, Nathaniel Asamoah, Johnson David Yeboah, Dacosta Boadu, Matthew Agama, Empem Dacosta and Mohamed Bailou, Kamaradini Mamudu, Abdul Bashiru
BECHEM UNITED
Alhassan Traoré, Benedict Osei, Listowel Amankona, Francis Twene, Sagacious Opoku, Francis Adjei, Boubacar Doumbia, Moussa Traoré, Stephen Owusu Kaakyire
BEREKUM CHELSEA
James Wiafe Iniesta, Alfred Okai Quaye, Edward Kpodo, Stephen Sarfo, Collins Ameyaw, Mohammed Gouni
DREAMS FOOTBALL CLUB
Joseph Esso, Abel Manomey, Agyenim Boateng, Philemon McCarthy, Ali Huzaif, Philemon McCarthy, Solomon Twene
EBUSUA DWARFS
Leventius Attah, Godwin Adepah, George Asamoah, Richard Amoah
ELMINA SHARKS
Anthony Quayson, Daniel Nii Adjei, Rashid Sulley, James Bissue
INTER ALLIES
Ali Isah, Michael Kporvi, Emmanuel Adjetey, Taufiq Shaibu
KARELA UNITED
Richard Baidoo, Prosper Arvo, Umar Bashiru, Obed Kofi Sam, Yaw Ansah Fufro, Augustine Randolph, Godfred Adotey
KING FAISAL
Prince Papa Arkoh, Misbawu Adam Okoronko, Yakubu Wadudu, Saddick Adams, Pius Baffour, Kwadwo Frimpong, Sulley Mohammed, Razak Oga Gariba, Mutawakilu Fuseini, Michael Amoah, Gideon Offei Ofori, Enoch Morrison, Daniel Yemoh, Frank Manu, Daniel Okine
KUMASI ASANTE KOTOKO
Razak Abalora, Andrews Kwadwo Appau, Patrick Asmah, Fabio Gama, Mubarik Yusif, Abdul Latif Anabila, Evans Adomako Wiredu, Kwame Opoku, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Emmanuel Sarkodie
LEGON CITIES
Asamoah Gyan, Matthew Anim-Cudjoe, Raphael Ocloo, Baba Mahama, Jonah Attuaquaye, Ali Braimah Foster, Nicholas Gyan, Micheal Ampadu, Joseph Adjei, Samuel Norgbey, Vincent Adu Gyamfi, Elvis Opoku, Nasiru Moro, David Cudjoe
LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS
Maxwell Kavar, Osman Adams, Emmanuel Paga, Daniel Amissah, Seedorf Asante Afful, Maxwell Ansah, Ben Nash Quansah, Razak Boame, Fuseini Mohammed
MEDEAMA SPORTING CLUB
Kwadwo Asamoah, Patrick Yeboah, Frank Boateng, Musah Baba Abdulai, Abdul Basit Adam, Abass Mohammed
TECHIMAN ELEVEN WONDERS
Ollenu Ashitey, Jonah Aryetey, Nana Yaw, Perry Addison Rockson, Douglas Nkrumah, Tetteh Nortey, Abdul Zakaria Mugeez, Prince Okraku, Adu Boahene, Abdulai Ibrahim, Samuel Boakye
WAFA
Baffour Kyei
