31st December has become known as the day tall lists prophecies for the coming year are given by some renowned prophets in the country.

Many Ghanaians are always eager to hear what these prophets are going to predict for the coming year, especially which prominent figure is going to die in the year as well as what misfortune awaits the nation as such prophecies are major on most lists.

Two prophets whom many can’t wait to hear from are the Founder and Leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry International, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah and Rev Badu Kobi, Founder and Leader of Glorious Wave Church International.

As 2019 comes to an end tomorrow, GhanaWeb takes a look at the prophecies by these prophets and find out the failed and fulfilled prophecies.

1. Owusu Bempah's prophecy about the death of a former president

The man of God prophesied that Ghana was going to lose a former president. According to his descriptions, the former president in question “is very tall, dark and has big eyeballs...some people call him gentle Jack, others call him J.A and belongs to the ruling party”. He claimed it was not confirmed in the spiritual realms but strong prayers would be able to avert the prophecy.

Analysis: Many attributed this prophecy to former president John Agyekum Kufour as he is the only ex-president with the nickname Gentle Jack. He is also the only living former president who belongs to the ruling party.

Verdict: The former president is hale and hearty and even celebrated his 81st birthday on Sunday, 8th December 2019.

2. Owusu Bempah's death prophecy of a former first lady

He prophesied that one of Ghana’s first ladies will be buried in 2019 if Ghanaians don’t pray and intercede for the person. But he said prayers would be able to prevent this from happening

“In 2019, the spirit of death is welcoming them, but these deaths can be averted with prayer because they haven’t been confirmed in the spiritual realm,” he said.

Verdict:

After rumours started spreading the former first lady, Theresa Kufuor had passed on, in August this year, the office of the former president, John Agyekum Kufuor responded, saying: "I wish to categorically state that Mrs. Theresa Kufuor has not passed away. She is alive and currently in her residence at Airport Residential Area.

As the year draws to a total end today, the former first lady, as well as those that came after her, Ernestina Naadu Mills and Lordina Mahama are all still very much alive even though little Is known of what the first two have been up to in recent times.

3. Owusu Bempah's death prophecy of National Chief Imam, Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu and the vice president Dr Bawumia

Rev Owusu Bempah admonished Muslims to pray for the national chief Imam and vice president, Dr Bawumia to avert any spirit of death hovering around them.

Analysis:

A day after his prophecy, some Muslim youth wielding machetes and other crude weapons vandalised one of the branches of Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah’s Glorious Word and Power Ministry International church for prophesying that the Chief Imam, Sheikh Nuhu Sharabutu, may die this year. The angry Muslim youth were captured defacing some of his billboards and the church premises.

Verdict:

Today is December 30 and both the vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu are still alive. However, in a recent interview, Rev Bempah revealed that two persons out of some enraged Muslim youth who attacked the Odorkor branch of his church after his prophecy had died under mysterious circumstances.

4. Owusu Bempah's spiritual poison prophecy about Mahama:

Directly prophesying to the NDC, he said, “In the vision, I saw some members of the NDC plotting against their leader, Mahama, they subsequently shot him with an arrow and all I could hear was that Mahama had died, this can be averted with prayer”.

Verdict:

The former president and flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, is alive, strong and campaigning for the 2020 elections. Perhaps, the prayers of the righteous averted the calamity.

5. Nana Addo's life linked to the construction of the National Cathedral

Owusu Bempah's prophesied that God had linked the longevity of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s life with the construction of the National Cathedral, thus a successful completion of the cathedral would mean a long life for the President.

Verdict

President Akufo-Addo informed Ghanaians about the proposed National Cathedral during Ghana’s 60th-anniversary celebration. The president has subsequently pushed for the construction of the monument stating that it will be an act of thanksgiving to God “for His blessings, favour, grace, and mercy over our nation”.

According to the Secretary of the Board of Trustees, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, the Construction of the interdenominational National Cathedral will take five years to complete. Construction work on the Cathedral at Ridge in Accra is set to begin in March 2020.

General News of Monday, 30 December 2019

List of failed and fulfilled 2019 prophecies

6. Owusu Bempah's death prophecy of a prominent chief.

The man of God emphatically said that a prominent chief would lose his life this year. “Listen to me, there are Kings and there are Kings. A paramount chief will kick the bucket. Do not despise this prophecy too, this prophecy is dangerous and when it happens, everyone will remember today,” he told his congregation.

Verdict:

The only prominent chief who died in the year is Asamponhene Nana Kwadwo Afuduo, a sub-chief and war marshal to Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The killing of Asamponhene, a prominent sub-chief at the Manhyia Palace came as shock not only to Asanteman but the entire nation.

7. Indiscriminate deaths at the Despite Media Group

Owusu Bempah revealed that Peace FM, a subsidiary of the Despite group of companies would experience indiscriminate deaths due to some spiritual forces against them. He, therefore, asked Ghanaians to remember the group and its founder in prayers.

Verdict:

The media company lost one of its veteran broadcasters, Maa Afia Konadu on May 1, 2019. The former host of ‘Wo Haw ne Sen’ and ‘Asomdwee Nkomo’ on Peace FM, is reported to have undergone medical treatment in the United States.

Just a few days to the end of the year, it was reported that another staff of the radio station had died. At his death, Oheneba Kennedy was stationed at Akina Radio at Techiman.

8.Owusu Bempah's prophecies about Nigeria, Liberia and Cote d’Ivoire

The prophet also had some prophecies which transcended the borders of Ghana;

- Nigeria would lose one of its prominent men.

- Liberia would bury a very prominent and mighty personality if nothing is done to avert it.

- In Cote d’Ivoire, "I saw a prominent personality being laid in state, and the whole country was thrown into a state of mourning," he said.

Verdict:

In August 2019, Ivory Coast's DJ Arafat, a well-known singer died after a road accident in Abidjan. The 33-year-old was referred to as the ‘king’ of coupé-décalé dance music and one of his biggest hits, Dosabado, has over five million views on YouTube.

GhanaWeb is yet to hear about the deaths of any prominent person in Liberia and Nigeria.

9.Badu Kobi's prophecy about Ghana not winning 2019 AFCON

During his 2018 31st Watch Night service, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi prophesied that the Black Stars will not win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

"The Black Stars would not win the Africa Cup of Nations this year. Last year I said on a TV interview that Ghana football would go down and I advised Kwesi Nyantakyi to step down but he didn’t mind me until Anas exposed him," he said.

Verdict:

Ghanaians were saddened by the exit of the senior national football team, the Black Stars from the Total CAF African Cup of Nations. They were kicked out in round 16 through a nerve-racking penalty shootout defeat to Tunisia.

10. Contradictory prophecies on the state of the economy

- Badu Kobi's prophecy on unbearable hardships for Ghanaians:

He revealed that 2019 was going to be a very hard time for Ghanaians as the percentage of hardship will increase to 105 percent.

"There will be 105 percent hardship for the first part of 2019, from January to June. Things are going to be very difficult, people will suffer. Things won’t go well with Ghanaians at all. Lots of Jobs will collapse for people to lose their jobs. Ghanaians will cry and be asking about what is going on.”

“I know of the problem but I won’t talk again, I won’t talk again at all because I used to think that I was talking to wise people but I have noticed that majority of them are foolish so I won’t teach them again,” he added.

11. 2019 will be a prosperous one for Ghanaians - Owusu Bempah:

In his words, “Many people in Ghana are going to laugh. We will see development and progress…Many Ghanaians will laugh as a result of massive development which may lead many others into prison.”

Verdict:

There have been several hysterical comments by a lot of well-meaning Ghanaians on the state of our economy. Whiles many people have registered their displeasure regarding the current terrain of economic hardship in the country, others say they are content with the state of the economy.

https://youtu.be/yiBX1DQNtSw

These prophets, went further to give some prophecies of the coming year and GhanaWeb wants to remind readers of these so they look out for them in the coming year.

12. Victory for the NPP in 2020 elections

Rev Owusu Bempah, who is known to have a soft spot for President Akufo-Addo and the NPP prophesied that NPP will win the 2020 general elections with a massive gap, bigger than the previous election’s result. He also emphasized that he is the only prophet who has seen beyond the 7th realm, the reason he knows the winner of the upcoming 2020 elections.

Verdict:

Ghanaians will on December 7, 2020, vote for a president to lead the country for the next 4 years. Hence, until 2020, GhanaWeb cannot confirm if this is a failed or fulfilled prophecy.

13. Badu Kobi's death prophecy about veteran gospel musician Yaw Sarpong:

Emmanuel Badu Kobi, the founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church International, revealed that veteran gospel artiste, Yaw Sarpong has been marked for death and will die in 2020 if nothing is done about the prophecy.

“I saw him go through this year but as we entered 2020, he began to grow lean and he was rushed to the hospital but Ghanaians heard later that he had died,” he told the musician in his church.

Verdict:

Until 2020, the righteous Ghanaians have to keep praying for the veteran musician.

Ghanaians await the next set of prophecies that prophets across the country will give tonight at their crossover services.

