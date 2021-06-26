7 hours ago

Thirteen music industry players won awards on Day One of the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards held on Friday, June 25 at Accra International Conference Center.

Kofi Kinaata made history by winning the Songwriter of the Year award for the fourth time whiles Richie Mensah won the Sound Engineer and Producer of the year.

Other winners on the night included MzVee, Keche, MOG Music, new artiste Abiana among others.

Below is the list of winners on day one of the VGMA22:

Record of the Year

Daddy’s Little Girl – Adina - Winner

Be Your Own Beautiful – Adomaa

Fancy – Amaarae

Die 4 U – Cina Soul

Too Much – Epixode

Diplomatic Teef – Trigmatic

Comot – Worlasi

Mmusuo – YaaYaa

Sound Engineer of the year (The award goes to one who produced the song which won the Record of the Year)

Richie Mensah - Winner

Instrumentalist of the Year

Nana Yaw Sarfo - Winner

Joshua Moszi

Prince Sennah

Emmanuel Bludo

Enoch Owuraku Kissi

Traditional Artiste of the Year

Manhyia Tete Nwomkro - Winner

Songwriter of the Year

Kofi Kinaata – Behind the Scenes - Winner

Diana Hamilton – Adom

Adina – Hyedin

Joe Mettle – Yesu Mo

Abiana – Adun Lei

Epixode – Too Much

Music for Good

Yaayaa - Winner

Male Vocalist of the Year

MOGmusic – Oguamma - Winner

KiDi – One Man

Joe Mettle – Yesu Mo

Akwaboah – Posti Me

Kyei Mensah – Take It All

Kingsley Amporful – God

Female Vocalist of the Year

Abiana – Adun Lei - Winner

Adina – Hear Me

Cina Soul – Die 4 U

YaaYaa – Mmusuo

Efe Grace – Lord Have Your Way

Enuonyam – Fill Me

Best Group of the Year

Keche - Winner

Bethel Revival Choir

DopeNation

Dead Peepol

Producer of the Year

Richie Mensah - Winner

Chris Rich Beats

Yung Demz

Street Beatz

MOG Beatz

Willis Beatz

Best African Artiste

Master KG - Winner

Burna Boy

Davido

Wizkid

Fireboy DML

Omah Lay

Best Video of the Year

Baddest Boss – MzVee - Winner

Why – Adina

Fancy – Amaarae

Adom – Diana Hamilton

Cold – Joey B

Open Gate – Kuami Eugene

On the Street – Kweku Smoke

Let Me Know – Mr Drew

Kpa – Okyeame Kwame

Thomas Pompoyeyaw Rmx – Pappy Kojo

Lifetime Achievement Award

Bob Pinodo - Winner