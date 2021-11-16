2 hours ago

The draw for the preliminary round of the MTN FA Cup competition will be held on Thursday November 18 live on Max TV.

Forty eight (48) Division One Clubs and forty four (44) Division Two clubs across the country will play at this stage of the competition.

The clubs have been grouped into their respective region to reduce travelling time, cost and facilitate more local derbies for the Preliminary Stage.

The Winners of this preliminary round will join the 18 Premier League clubs for the round of 64.