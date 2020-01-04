The 2019/20 Ghana Premier League is approaching Matchday 5 with three live games scheduled on television for the weekend.

On Matchday 3, StarTimes Ghana showed Accra Hearts of Oak vrs Ebusua Dwarfs live on television from the Accra Sports Stadium immediately after winning the Television Rights bid.

The Television Rights Holders then telecasted 3 live matches on Matchday 4. These were Inter Allies vrs Elmina Sharks, Legon Cities vrs AshGold and Olympics vrs Karela United.

Broadcast sponsors, StarTimes Ghana will continue its live coverage of the Ghana Premier League this season with more exciting fixtures.

Here is the list of weekly matches that will be televised live on television for the rest of the first round of the league.

* Kindly note that the time and days for matches are subject to review or change by the GFA.

Click here: