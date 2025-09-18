3 hours ago

The final funeral and burial rites of the late Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom II, are underway at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, drawing thousands of mourners from across Ghana and beyond.

In line with directives from the Manhyia Palace, banks, schools, and businesses in the Greater Kumasi area have shut down to observe the solemn occasion. The closures coincide with the climax of the four-day Dote Yie (traditional burial rites), which began on Sunday, September 14, 2025.

On Thursday night, a curfew was imposed to allow for the safe movement of the Queenmother’s remains to the royal mausoleum at Breman, where she will be interred.

The funeral has been marked by elaborate Asante pageantry, rich cultural displays, and solemn rituals, reaffirming the Asante Kingdom’s deep traditions and reverence for the royal stool.

Delegations from religious bodies, political parties, corporate organisations, schools, NGOs, and traditional authorities have all paid tribute at the Manhyia Palace. Notable dignitaries, including former heads of state, government ministers, and chiefs from across the country, have joined in the mourning.

As part of the rites, the Asantehemaa’s remains will also be symbolically transported through Bantama Mausoleum (Ban mu) before being laid to rest finally at Breman Mausoleum, the resting place of Asante royals.

Nana Konadu Yiadom II, who passed away on August 7, 2025, at the age of 98, was celebrated as the longest-serving Asantehemaa in modern history. Her reign was marked by her dedication to preserving Asante traditions, promoting women’s leadership, and supporting the welfare of children and vulnerable groups across the kingdom.

The rites signal not only the end of a significant era in Asanteman but also a time of reflection and unity, as Ghanaians join the Asante Kingdom in bidding farewell to their revered Queenmother.