The Bank of Ghana has cautioned bank staff to live within their means and resist the temptation of engaging in fraud, as internal financial crimes continue to rise within the sector.

Eric Cab-Beyuo, Head of the Fraud Compliance and Reporting Unit at the central bank, described staff-related fraud as “a worrying situation” that must be addressed urgently.

“Let us live within our means. Fraud perpetrated by bank staff is becoming an issue. We should all ensure we desist from such practices in our industry,” he advised during a Deloitte webinar on Thursday, September 4, which focused on how technology can help banks curb fraud.

At the same event, Deloitte Partner Charlotte Forson-Abbey emphasized that it is the duty of boards and management of financial institutions to put in place systems to prevent and detect fraud. While auditors may identify irregularities in the course of their work, she explained, their primary responsibility is to form an opinion on financial statements, not specifically to detect fraud.

Her comments come against the backdrop of the Bank of Ghana’s latest fraud report, which paints a troubling picture of financial crime in the sector.

The report revealed that fraud cases rose by 5% in 2024 to reach 16,733 incidents. While traditional banks recorded a slight decline in cases, specialised deposit-taking institutions (SDIs) and payment service providers (PSPs) saw significant increases.

Forgery and document manipulation were particularly concerning, with the value at risk soaring to GH¢53.5 million—an almost eightfold increase from GH¢6.9 million in 2023. Losses linked to identity theft also jumped nearly ninefold.

Equally alarming was the 33% rise in staff involvement. A total of 365 employees were implicated in fraud cases in 2024, compared with 274 the previous year. The most common offense was cash theft or suppression, which accounted for 274 of the implicated employees.

Despite these offenses, only 43% of the staff involved were dismissed, with the central bank attributing the relatively low rate to complex and lengthy legal processes.

The Bank of Ghana has expressed concern over the “consistent and steady increase” in insider fraud and has urged institutions to strengthen recruitment screening and pursue diligent prosecution of offenders.

The sector also struggled with asset recovery, retrieving only GH¢3 million out of an estimated GH¢83 million at risk in 2024.

The report concludes with a strong call for a “zero tolerance” culture toward internal fraud, backed by closer collaboration among regulators, banks, and law enforcement agencies.

Forson-Abbey reiterated that while auditors are expected to apply professional scepticism—which may sometimes lead them to uncover fraud—the primary responsibility lies with boards and management.

“It is really the duty of management and those charged with governance—the board and its sub-committees—to ensure the institution has processes in place to prevent and detect fraud,” she said.