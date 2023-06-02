4 hours ago

Liverpool Football Club is reportedly showing keen interest in signing Ghanaian forward Kamaldeen Sulemana, with Southampton's recent relegation opening up the possibility of a transfer.

Liverpool had previously expressed interest in Sulemana before he joined Southampton from Rennes in January. However, the player's recent performance has reignited Liverpool's interest in acquiring his services.

During Southampton's last match of the season, Sulemana showcased his talent by scoring two goals in an exhilarating 4-4 draw against Liverpool at Saint Mary's.

This impressive display has caught the attention of Liverpool's scouting team, who are aware of the player's desire to continue playing in the Premier League.

Considering Sulemana's long-term contract with Southampton, Liverpool may explore the possibility of a loan deal. However, it is expected that Southampton will demand a significant fee for the 22-year-old, as they acquired him for a club-record fee of £22 million.

Liverpool is keen to strengthen their squad and sees Sulemana as a potential addition to bolster their attacking options. The potential transfer will be closely monitored by fans and observers alike, as Liverpool aims to secure the services of this promising forward.

As negotiations progress, the outcome of this transfer saga will become clearer, and football enthusiasts will eagerly await the final decision.