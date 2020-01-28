2 hours ago

Board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Frank Nelson Nwokolo believes the recent down turn with his side will not last forever as he draws inspiration from the resurgent Liverpool who endured a similar downturn in fortune until last year when they won the Champions league since last winning it in 2005.

But now the English club is the toast of many people as they are cruising int the English Premier League and remain unbeaten.

The Hearts of Oak shareholder is obviously not satisfied with the club's recent performances on the local front.

"No one is happy about Hearts' situation, we should know that Liverpool were once like Hearts of Oak, but now they are one of the best club in the world" he told Atinka FM

"No businessman will be happy with the current situation of Hearts of Oak, but we believe that Hearts will surely come back with all the investment we are putting in." he added.

The phobians who started the season poorly after losing their first two matches were unbeaten in their last three games until last Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Asante Kotoko.

Frank Nelson became part of the Hearts family after the club floated shares in 2009 and is a board member of the club and was former and Executive member of the Kwasi Nyantakyi led GFA.