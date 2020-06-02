1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe says Egypt and Liverpool hotshot Mohammed Salah idolized him during his time in Egypt.

The Ghanaian striker joined Egyptian side Petrojet from Asante Kotoko in 2008 after emerging as the goal king in the Ghana Premier League with 17 goals.

According to Bekoe who had a hugely successful spell with the Egyptian side, then a young Mohammed Salah coming with within the junior ranks of Al Mokawloon took him as his role model.

Per transfermarkt.com the Ghanaian striker scored 23 goals in 53 games across all competitions for his Egyptian side in his three year spell there.

"I was a big player in Egypt Mohamed Salah and other young Egyptian players wanted to be like," Bekoe told Nhyira FM

"Oh yeah.... Mohammed Salah of Liverpool picked me as role model. During my days at FC Petrojet, Salah was young boy playing for the youth side of Al Mokawloon"

"Salah was a left-winger who wanted to score more goals because he is clinical upfront. He sometimes cried because his efforts on wings doesn't result in goals.

"One of their coaches pushed him forward which helped his progression before leaving Egypt for FC Basel" he added.