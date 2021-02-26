40 minutes ago

“Agbebolo” hitmaker and multiple awards winner, Celestine Donkor says the lifestyle of gospel artistes in Ghana shouldn’t be the benchmark for morality but rather the focus should be on Jesus Christ as a perfect example for all.

“I think that only Jesus Christ is the standard of measurement when it comes to righteous living. Jesus Christ alone is the one that can be our perfect example just like Paul said in the Bible,” she answered.

Celestine Donkor responding to issues concerning lifestyle and moral standard of gospel artistes in an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com said staunch Christians should endeavor to support them when they go on their knees to pray.

“What I would say about the lifestyle issue concerning gospel artistes is that I would plead with listeners that when they go on their knees to pray they should remember Ghanaian gospel musicians. We shouldn’t be Christians that when we hear negative issues about gospel artistes then we also join in making mockery of them.”

The Ghanaian gospel musician and songwriter said on the Kastle Drive show that she’s personally not happy with negative stories emanating from the camp of gospel artistes in Ghana in recent times but called for prayers to help them live a morally upright life.

“I’m personally not happy with recent happenings in the gospel music fraternity. And I’m sure that nobody that has the spirit of God in them will rejoice over negative stories from gospel artistes in Ghana,” she said.

“So prayer can solve all issues and if you believe your prayers can help gospel musicians to live a morally upright life that will bring honour and glory to the name of God, I challenge you to support us in prayer when you go on your knees,” she told the host.