1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will today at 2 pm deliver the first State of the Nation Address of his second term.

The address will be delivered outside the chamber of Parliament in a giant marquee mounted at the car park of the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

The relocation into the large tent from the chamber of Parliament to accommodate the few dignitaries and invited guests, including accredited media houses, who are physically present at the venue.

Watch a Livestream of the address below;