The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, in accordance with Section 28 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921), is expected to present the Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government of Ghana for the 2023 Financial Year, today, Monday, 31st July 2023.

Ofori-Atta is expected to touch on a number of issues including the ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government is implementing.

Also, the finance minister is expected to talk about the improvement in Ghana’s economy since the time the presented the 2023 budget and also announce reviews to some of the macro-economic variables he stated then.

Below is the livestream of the 2023 Mid-Year Budget Review: