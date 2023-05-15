16 minutes ago

The elected flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama is set to deliver a victory speech delivered after he has been declared winner of the presidential primaries of May 13, 2023.

In a landslide victory, the former president polled 297,603 (98.9%) against his contender Kojo Bonsu who polled 3,181 (1.1%) in the election held on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

The Electoral Commission's returning officer made the declaration in the wee hours of May 14, 2023.

Watch the livestream below: