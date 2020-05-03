37 minutes ago

Some players of Techiman Eleven Wonders have incurred the wrath of their Chief Executive Officer after they went on radio to complain about having some salaries in arrears.

Albert Commey has angrily instructed those players to go to the various radio stations they have been complaining for their salaries.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought football to it's knees with club's suffering substantially from the lack of action as revenue streams have been gard hit

The Eleven Wonders CEO has been a strong advocate of not implementing pay cuts in Ghana but has been angered by the action of some of his players.

Salaries for March are said to be in arrears for the playing body and entire staff of the team with little football being played in the said month.

"We had to meet the owner of the club on Sunday on how to pay salaries and Nana Ameyaw told us even if we had to go for a loan facility to pay them we have to because his cashew business has halted as a previous consignment sent to China has not been sold and no export has been done as well," he explained in an interview with Oyerepa FM.

The angry CEO says they were looking for ways to settle the salary arrears when they heard some players had leaked the news to their friends in radio.

"I don’t know why the players used radio stations to discuss their salary arrears. It’s disappointing that certain top players led this act and I’m honestly displeased. If they believe they are on the right path then they should consult the same radio friends for the salary," he furiously retorted.