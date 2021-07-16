1 hour ago

A subsidiary of The Good Roll Holding of the Netherlands, Good Roll Factory Ghana LTD (TGR), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Innohub Limited of Ghana to establish its first fair trade factory on the continent to make sustainable toilet paper from bamboo.

By the agreement, The Good Roll will also invest in training programmes for farmers to produce bamboo sustainably and efficiently while providing capital, raising support and management support services.

The CEO of TGR, Mr Faisal Ahmed signed on behalf of his company while the CEO of Innohub, Mr Nelson Madiba Amo appended his signature to the MoU on behalf of his company.

Good Roll Factory, through the support, aims at producing local toilet paper that will solely contain bamboo and will be the first company to make bamboo toilet paper in Africa and that falls within the vision of Innohub.

Innohub is a business accelerator, and impact investment platform that helps small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with high growth and impact potential to become investment-ready, sustainable and scalable in order to achieve profitability and social impact.

Rationale

Explaining the rationale for choosing Ghana as the preferred country on the continent to establish the factory, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TGR, Mr Faisal Ahmed said, “Ghana which is the gateway to West Africa, has a lot of bamboo that can be potentially utilized without any adverse environmental conditions, but currently little is being done with and therefore, through the purchase of the Bamboo, Farmers are being provided with a new source of income.

“Setting up the factory in Ghana will also offer more employment and income opportunities for the youth in Ghana.” He said.

Again, the CEO noted that a unique packing line for packing the toilet paper would also offer employment opportunities targeted at women over 40 who cannot find jobs in the current labour market.

He added that Good Roll, through the factory, will help decrease the importation of toilet paper into Ghana as the toilet paper brands being used in the county was import

Excitement

The CEO of Innohub, Mr Amo, expressed his excitement to work with TGR since the company’s solution touched on the three cardinal points of impact which included, planet, people and shared prosperity, also the vision of his company

“Innohub is currently engaging various local and international investors for TGR’s rollout in Ghana.”

Good Roll

The Good Roll produces and supplies recycled toilet paper that comprises 100 per cent recycled paper, without chlorine, dyes, and fragrances, making it environmentally friendly.

The company has currently attracted a number of local investors.

Source: graphic.com.gh