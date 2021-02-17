3 hours ago

Despite deliberate policies by the government to empower local contractors in Ghana, it has been very difficult to build their capacities on all fronts.

The reason being that most of these local contractors have decided to remain as individuals without considering a merger with others to make them resolute in order to compete with the foreign companies with a considerable capacity for certain jobs.

This according to Minister-Designate for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Attah has made it impossible for them to qualify for contracts government awards to foreign companies.

The Minister, therefore, indicated that, if local contractors remained as individual companies without forming partnerships, it will retard their growth.

He stated that “If we subject our local contractors to any international bidding, we will fall short. Almost all our contractors have remained as individuals and if they continue to operate as individuals, it will be very difficult to build their capacity”.

Mr. Amoaku-Attah made these observations during his vetting in response to a question on the government’s intention in building the capacity of local contractors.