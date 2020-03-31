1 hour ago

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) has scheduled Wednesday, April 1, 2020, to disinfect markets in all eleven districts and municipalities in the Upper West Region.

The mass spraying exercise of the markets by the MLGRD forms part of efforts by the government to manage the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the region.

This was contained in a statement signed by Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister on Monday and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Wa.

The statement added that all the markets would be locked-down during the period to prevent obstructions by the public in the course of the spraying exercise.

“I wish to take this opportunity to passionately appeal to all traders in the markets in the region to cooperate and comply with the ban on activities in the markets in the region on Wednesday, the statement stated.

It gave the assurance that the chemicals to be used for the spraying exercise were not harmful to humans and that there was no cause for fear of the negative effects of those chemicals.

The statement called on the general public to cooperate with the spraying team and stakeholders to ensure a successful exercise to achieve the desired impact.

Source: peacefmonline