3 hours ago

Government has begun the local production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) as a means to intensify measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 in Ghana.

Items produced include Face Mask, Medical Scrubs, Hospital Gowns and Head Gears for the frontline health workers.

They are using fabrics from ATL, Volta Star Textiles and GTP.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in an earlier address said this new initiative has become necessary because of the shortage of the already procured PPEs which are essential for the protection of frontline health workers risking their lives every day to battle the virus.

He announced the government’s intention to procure local production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) as a means to intensify measures aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in Ghana.