Following the Presidential ban on social gatherings, online platforms have become the most important means of reaching customers or congregants.

Most churches have also had to deploy the use of the internet in preaching the word of God.

Founder and ‘Apostle-General’ of the Royal House Chapel International, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, has been speaking about how he is adjusting to the use of online media to keep his church running.

And he confessed, this means is more difficult for him than the conventional way of preaching to a physically present audience.

“In place of the usual gathering of thousands of people every Sunday, we have employed the use of electronic means of preaching the gospel through social media, radio and television.

“It is very difficult to speak to an imaginary congregation. I have to imagine the congregation in my head and release the word of God, trusting that families and individuals have gathered and are being blessed wherever they are,” he said on Joy FM.

Ghana has so far recorded 204 coronavirus infections with five deaths.

Despite the day-to-day increase in the number of infections in Ghana, the renowned man of God was optimistic the country’s coronavirus situation will soon be brought under control for normal human activities to resume.

“It is a very trying moment for all of us, we are trying to adjust and our prayer is that God will come through for us faster and quicker so that this situation will be another history,” he hoped.

The increasing number of infections by the day forced President Akufo-Addo to lockdown the cities which had been hit with the virus.

Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Kasoa have been put under lockdown to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the country.