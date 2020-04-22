2 hours ago

The Deputy Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mame Yaa Aboagye has chided the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for engaging in “cheap propaganda” over President Akufo-Addo’s lockdown lift.

She cautioned the NDC to stop their tendency to be partisan with every decision of the President to fight against COVID-19, stressing their propaganda game will not win them the general elections.

“Such propaganda and dirty politics does not win the elections because Ghanaians are more wiser and discerning in analyzing all the initiatives of the President to combat the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“Not long ago, the General Secretary of the NDC, Asiedu Nketia, when the lockdown came into effect said it was just a ploy for the President to rig this year's elections and now that it has been lifted so that the President wouldn't have the chance to rig the elections, going by Asiedu Nketia's line of thought; that one too is a problem. Because, according to Sammy Gyamfi, Akufo-Addo's lifting of the partial lockdown was informed by political considerations. Confused people, NDC propagandists must bow their heads in shame and have it in their minds that propaganda and dirty politics will not send NDC to power in 2020”, she emphasized.