Leader and founder of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro has explained why it is more important for the church to feed its members with the word of God than to turn itself into an NGO during times like this.

The man of God has labelled those criticizing churches of not being charitable in this coronavirus period by donating foodstuffs and other goodies to the poor to help them survive after government’s directive of a partial lockdown where everyone has been directed to stay home as unserious people who only think of what they will eat today. He said such people do not think of the welfare of their souls.

In a Facebook live video, the man of God admonished those describing some pastors and churches as stingy to be very careful since it is not the duty of the church to provide food and shelter to poor people.

He is of the greatest conviction that the Church is a place where Christians go to worship their Heavenly Father and to receive His blessings and that is the sole purpose of the church but not to be giving out goodies as some people perceive.

To buttress his point, pastor Oduro quoted Mathew 6:25 which read “Therefore I tell you, do not be anxious about your life, what you shall drink, nor about your body, what you shall put on. Is not eternal life more than food and the body more than clothing?

Pastor Oduro in the video said he prefers giving the word of God to lost souls so they would be saved than giving a plate of rice to be seen in the eyes of men as kindhearted person without making any meaningful impact in the life of that particular person to be saved into the Kingdom of God.

“I give you food today, you will eat and still get hungry but I give you the word of God, you’ll be filled with the goodness of God and that is my desire. And what if I give you food to eat but I don’t work for salvation and you pass away. Have I been of great help to you or not?” he quizzed.

The pastor then charged his fellow men of God who are bent on deceiving the public in order to get rich to desist from such acts and help save lost souls since they (pastors) are the shepherd of God’s flock and God will judge them if they lead the flock astray.

“Those pastors bent on deceiving the masses to become should be very careful because you won’t go scot-free of God’s judgment.” Be very careful not to taste the wrath of God because it won’t be a thing for those of you (pastors) who think you won’t die so you will continue with your evil deeds.