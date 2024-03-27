57 minutes ago

The Locked-up Investment Holders Forum will today March 27, 2024, embark on a protest against the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

Their action is to impress on the Central bank to address the issue of investments trapped in BoG’s-regulated financial entities.

A statement issued by the convener, Dr. Adu A. Antwi, the converging point would be at NDK’s premises at 9 am.

Participants will then proceed to BoG to present their petition to Governor Dr. Ernest Addison then to the Finance Ministry to engage the Minister on the petition.

The Forum is a group established to protect the investments of individuals who have funds invested with FHSLs licensed by the BOG but cannot access their investments.

The group says they petitioned BoG on May 2 2023 to intervene and enable them to access funds from certain FHSLs licensed by the BoG.

However, these FHSLs had been unable to meet the interest and principal payment demands of their customers for about three years at the time, but their plea received no response.

After Wednesday, the public protests will be held every two weeks until the end of November 2024.

Read below the statement by the Locked-Up Investment Holders Forum below:

PUBLIC PROTEST BY LOCKED-UP INVESTMENT HOLDERS FORUM

Dr. Adu A. Antwi

Convener