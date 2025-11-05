4 hours ago

Asamoah Gyan of Ghana during of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations Quarter Final match between Ghana and Guinea at Malabo Stadium, Equatorial Guinea on 01 February 2015 Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Black Stars Team Manager Ameenu Shardow has hailed the Ghana Football Association’s decision to honour Asamoah Gyan with a testimonial match, describing it as a long overdue tribute to one of the nation’s greatest football icons.

The GFA confirmed on Tuesday, November 4 that plans are underway to celebrate the legacy of the former Sunderland and Stade Rennais striker, who retired in 2023 at age 37.

“This is extremely important… it serves as a sign of a nation that appreciates its heroes,” Shardow, who doubles as Dreams FC's General Manager told Joy Sports.

“I’m very happy that finally, the GFA is taking the lead in getting these things done.”

Gyan remains Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals under 109 caps and Africa’s leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history (6 goals), having featured in Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, and Brazil 2014.

Still Serving the Nation

Since retiring, Gyan has continued to support the Black Stars in non-official capacities, working alongside Stephen Appiah, who serves as Deputy Chair of the Management Committee.

Shardow believes the testimonial will not only celebrate Gyan’s legacy, but also inspire current and future players to give their all for the national team.