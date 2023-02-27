2 hours ago

A leading pastor at the Mt Zion Methodist Church, Sakumono, Rev. Solomon Nortey, who said that he voted for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to become president has fumed about what he has described as the ‘nonsense’ going on in the country presently.

Speaking in a church auditorium and to some congregants, Rev Solomon Nortey minced no words when he said that he was one of the people who voted and campaigned for Nana Akufo-Addo to become president.

He explained that he was so convinced about the prospects of an Akufo-Addo government that he even fought his household for him.

He, however, added that now he is so disappointed and feels his late father would be feeling the same now, even in his grave.

“Before God and man, I voted for President Akufo-Addo. I’m not shy. I voted for him, but I have regretted doing that because, if you ask my mother, I fought them at home because she’s a strong NDC. I didn’t want to hear anything NDC. I fought them at home. Ask my mother; she is here.

“I fought them. I said the new era that is coming is the era of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. He also came and has disappointed me. I’m sure my father will be paining in his grave because he was a strong NDC,” he said in a video that GhanaWeb has chanced on.

Rev Solomon Nortey continued that although he has been deeply involved in politics at some very high levels before, including working closely with former president John Agyekum Kufuor, he is now tired of all that is happening in the country.

He recalled how he even worked closely with the late former president, John Evans Atta Mills, stressing that he has been doing politics for a long time and so what he sees now is tiring for him.

“We are tired. If you are not tired, me I am tired. Some people feel that as pastors, they don’t have to put themselves into politics and all that. I was on President Kufuor’s educational committee; I served on his committee. The committee that brought the four-year term, I was the student representative on that committee. I’ve served for him. I was writing speeches for President Mills, so you re no more political than me.

“But look at the nonsense going on,” he added.

Giving further details on why he describes the current state of the country as ‘nonsense,’ the preacher recalled how something broke his heart during the period of the banking sector cleanup.

He explained that he was once somewhere when a man in his seventies came to kneel and beg them for GH¢500 just so he could get medication, whereas the man had lost so much investments through that government exercise.

“When there was this cleansing of the banking system and I was in one office when a man came and parked a very nice Benz; 73-year-old man, he had over 2 million in investments. He came there because he said he’s been monitoring me and someone had said that I was coming to the office that day, and he knows that because I’m a man of God, I can help in the situation.

“Someone had to give him a coupon to buy fuel before he could come: a man that had over 2 million in investments, he came kneeling down – 73-year-old man, kneeling down and begging for GH¢500 to go and buy medication. What kind of country is this?” he narrated while expressing a lot of disappointment.

