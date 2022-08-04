4 hours ago

The Asokore Mampong Magistrate Court on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, remanded six students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, for allegedly gang-raping a first-year student.

All six were in court for the first hearing of their case with the judge agreeing to a request by the prosecution that the accused be remanded as they continue investigations into the matter.

In an interview after the sitting, the lawyer for the six students, stressed the innocence of his clients until they plead innocent or are found so by the courts.

Lawyer Richard Adu Darko told the media: “these are students of KNUST who have been accused of rape. Looking at the facts that have been presented to us, honestly, we don’t see rape, but that’s what we have been accused of.

“And once someone is accused, the law says that that person is innocent until proven guilty or the person pleads otherwise.”

The accused are: Patrick Fosu, Edwin Nii Noi Quaynor, John Wilson, Kingsley Asiedu Andoh, Thompson Nii, and Assafua Eric.

For his part, ACP Kofi Blagodzi, the state prosecutor, said his team will continue with their investigations ahead of the next sitting scheduled for 18 August.

The defence lawyer also disclosed that he will apply to a higher court to seek bail for his clients, among other things to allow them to write their examinations.

“At this material moment this is a court of the first instance, and they have been brought here for purposes of remanding them in lawful custody.

“So, we are also going to take steps and go to the appropriate forum and then apply for bail for them, then they can continue with their examinations and face trial while the matter is pending before the court.”



Source: Ghanaweb