15 hours ago

The Lordina Foundation has handed over an ultramodern Maternity and Children’s Ward to the Nkoranza Polyclinic as part of efforts to improve maternal health and childbirth in the Bono East region.

The facility is equipped with modern medical equipment and furniture, including incubators, ultrasound machines, surgical beds, a neonatal care unit, phototherapy units, a sterilization room, and nurses’ workstation among others.

Speaking at a brief ceremony, the former First Lady said her target is to make healthcare delivery to women and children affordable and accessible.

A Deputy Bono East Director of Health, Helen Agodzo, who was full of praise said the centre will help region improve on their services.

The Lordina Foundation has been dedicated to supporting maternal and child healthcare, education, and women’s empowerment for over two decades.

The ceremony was attended by traditional leaders, medical staff, and residents of Nkoranza.

National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer and former President John Maham who was also in attendance emphasized the need for collaboration between government, healthcare professionals, and the community to ensure the facility’s success.

Mr Mahama thanked donors, benefactors, and individuals who contributed to the project’s execution.

The facility is expected to provide comprehensive maternal and neonatal care to the people of Nkoranza and surrounding communities.

Source: Kwame Anum