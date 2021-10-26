39 minutes ago

Communications Director for Accra Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo has leapt to the rescue of under fire Hearts of Oak head coach Samuel Boadu following his side's humiliating 6-1 loss to Moroccan side WAC last Sunday.

He says that all of a sudden, the Ghana Premier League winning coach is not a bad coach after losing 6-1 to the north African side.

The former Medeama gaffer has come under intense scrutiny for his tactics against the rampant WAC side as he could have been a little streetwise than the gung ho approach he took even when his team were being pummeled.

Hearts of Oak were handed a heavy 6-1 drabbing by the north African side in an entirely one sided game which resulted in them being kicked out of the CAF Champions League.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, the Hearts spokesperson says that the heavy defeat does not make Samuel Boadu a bad coach.

“The fact that the coach [Samuel Boadu] lost 6-1 against Wydad Atheltic Club does not make him a bad coach,” he told Asempa FM.

“The issue is about how the team and the coach bounce back from the defeat and make sure we are in the best shape for our next task,” he added.

Hearts will now play a play off game against Algerian side Jeunesse Sportive Saoura for a place in the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup.