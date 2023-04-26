2 hours ago

Former Manchester United and France striker Louis Saha has urged his former club to swoop for Ajax and Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

The former striker is a huge fan of the Ghanaian creative midfielder and hopes he arrives at his former club.

"He [Kudus Mohammed] has the ability to break lines and be aggressive in the midfield, which can be utilised easily, as the very talented player of his kind."

“He has not made many mistakes and when you have these targets, it makes perfect sense. I would like to see players like Kudus and Osimhen arrive at Old Trafford, but it is also important to think about their mindset and values and I believe they align," he added.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been in very good form for Ajax but is currently injured after sustaining a muscle injury in a cup game against Feyenoord.

Kudus Mohammed has been in good form for Ajax this season scoring 18 goals in all competitions and providing 5 assists for his side.

His performance has not gone unnoticed as his performance has attracted interest from several clubs.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been linked with a reunion with former Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United while the likes of Real Madrid, and Barcelona have all been linked with the Ghanaian.

He was also an integral member of Ghana's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad and scored twice in Ghana's win against South Korea.

Louis Saha played for Manchester United from 2004-2008 and hopes his former side will sign both Kudus Mohammed and Nigeria's Victor Osimhen.