1 hour ago

Solomon Safo-Taylor, the forward for Asante Kotoko, has identified the lack of fan support as a major factor contributing to the team's underwhelming performance in the recently concluded 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

Despite being the defending champions, the Porcupine Warriors had to settle for a 4th place finish with 52 points.

One noticeable aspect of the season was the significant decrease in attendance by the club's loyal supporters, even during home games.

Safo-Taylor believes that this decline in fan presence had a detrimental effect on the team's performance.

Contrasting Kotoko's situation with that of Leicester City in the English Premier League, Safo-Taylor expressed his views, stating, "They always say Kotoko some years back is better than Kotoko today, but I don't see it that way because when you look at Leicester City when they were not winning, the fans were still at the stadium to support them. So, as players, we give our best when the fans are in the stands."

Despite the challenging circumstances, Safo-Taylor himself made valuable contributions to the team's efforts.

In twelve games during the season, he scored three goals and provided two assists, aiding the Reds' fourth-place finish in the league standings.

The disappointing season for Asante Kotoko serves as a reminder of the important role that passionate fan support plays in motivating and inspiring teams to achieve success.

Safo-Taylor and his teammates will be hopeful for a resurgence in fan attendance in the upcoming season, as they strive to reclaim their position at the top of the Ghana Premier League.