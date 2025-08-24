9 hours ago

Ghana’s low insurance penetration is undermining the industry’s ability to pay claims on time and eroding public confidence, Abuakwa South MP Dr. Kingsley Agyemang has cautioned.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Evening News, Dr. Agyemang explained that the root of the problem lies in poor patronage.

“Insurance thrives on the principle of large numbers,” he said. “When many contribute, the pool can comfortably cover the few who make claims. But with limited participation, even routine claims strain the system.”

He illustrated the challenge with a coin toss analogy: “With thousands of flips, the results balance out; with just a few, the outcome is uncertain. Insurance works the same way—the bigger the pool, the steadier the payouts.”

According to him, the low uptake forces insurers into cautious underwriting and higher premiums, which in turn discourage new buyers—creating a cycle of mistrust.

To break that cycle, Dr. Agyemang highlighted three priorities:



Public education – simplifying insurance concepts, using relatable explainers in local languages, and going beyond advertisements.

Transparent claims handling – paying claims promptly and keeping clients informed to restore confidence.

Product diversification – spreading risk across life, health, motor, property, agriculture, and micro-insurance to make premiums affordable and payouts reliable.

He also suggested embedding micro-insurance into everyday transactions such as ride-hailing services and market purchases to normalize participation. Simplifying policy documents, offering no-claims bonuses, and rewarding loyal clients, he said, could further make insurance feel value-driven rather than a sunk cost.

While acknowledging that Ghana’s insurance sector is far stronger than it was two decades ago, Dr. Agyemang warned that growth has not matched the pace of urbanization and climate-related risks.

“The progress is evident, but it falls short of today’s demands. Insurance is a numbers game. Until more Ghanaians buy cover, the system will continue to struggle,” he concluded.