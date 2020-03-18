1 hour ago

Efforts in fighting the spread of the coronavirus in the country have been intensified as Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region has inaugurated a Public Health Emergency Committee to help implement the Presidential directive in regards to the crisis.

The stakeholders meeting held for the Municipal Health Committee members, the National Commission of Civic Education (NCCE), the Social Welfare and Community Development, traditional authorities, the clergy and the Muslims community was to educate the general public on the coronavirus pandemic.

The MCE for the area, Mr Simeon Kweku Tetteh, who addressed the forum assured to work closely with this committee and other relevant stakeholders to make sure the good people of the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality are duly protected.

According to him, this education came to implement the directives of the President by the Minister of Local Government.

In view of this, the Assembly has dispatched some information vans to sensitize the people on the deadly pandemic.

“Some veronica buckets are being put at vantage points in the town to ensure thorough hand washing so that the virus will be prevented from affecting people in the municipality. Assembly members, unit committee members, task force and the security agencies are all involved to ensure that, they follow this directive”. He averred.

In furtherance, he revealed that the aforementioned agencies are to enforce the “No overcrowded” functions for four weeks as stated by the president.

He denied the media reports that two persons have been infected with the coronavirus in the Municipal.

He stated emphatically that, the people showed symptoms of the disease but turned out to be negative when they tested.

He concluded “We want to ensure that, in this era, we have zero tolerance for COVID – 19 in lower Manya municipality. So we will continue the fight and certify that all the directives from the government are implemented”.