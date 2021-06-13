6 hours ago

There has been a gory accident involving players and coaches of lower tier side Manso Soccer Babies on Saturday as they were traveling with tricycle popularly called 'Aboboyaa' in the local parlance.

According to reports the team numbering more than eleven were rammed in the Aboboyaa and traveling from Kumasi to play a league game at Atwima Bebu when the accident occurred.

The Aboboyaa collided head on with an oncoming vehicle on their way leaving several player critically injured but there was no casualty.

Players and officials of the team who were on board the Aboboyaa were rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for urgent medical care as they had suffered varying degrees of injuries.

Edmund Nyamekye, commander of the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department, told the media that four of the injured had been rushed to hospital and were in critical condition.

The footballers who are mostly teenagers are aged between 12-15 but several of them have been treated ans discharged while four are in critical condition.

It not the first time something of this nature has occured as in September last year a juvenile team suffered a fatal accident on their way from Afrancho near Offinso killing six teenage footballers and maiming several others.