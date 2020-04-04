2 hours ago

The Leader and Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, on Saturday commended COVID-19 frontline health workers for their patriotism and sacrifices in combating the deadly disease in the country.

He also lauded the COVID-19 Security Task Force for enforcing the restriction of movement directive and entreated the residents in the lockdown areas to cooperate with them to curb the spread of the virus.

A statement issued and signed by Mr John Amekah, National Chairman of the LPG, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, urged assembly members in the lockdown areas to distribute self-quarantine guidelines to all homes in their electoral areas.

The LPG Leader advised residents in COVID-19 hotspots to comply with the 'Stay at Home' directive issued by the President in their own interests.

He commended President Akufo-Addo for his courage in taking swift and decisive actions and measures to curb the spread of the virus including enacting COVID-19 legislations, closure of the country's borders, establishment of COVID-19 Trust Fund, distribution of personal protective equipment to frontline workers and disinfection of markets across the country.

Mr Akpaloo said the name of President Akufo-Addo would be etched in gold in the history of the nation and urged him to remain focused towards implementing measures that are in the best interest of the people of this nation.

He called on Ghanaians to continue observing the safety protocols including covering one's mouth when coughing and sneezing, frequently washing hands with soap under running water, usage of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, eat healthily and having enough sleep to boost the immune system.

Ghana's case count of COVID-19 increased to 205 as of April 3, with five deaths and three persons fully recovered from the disease.