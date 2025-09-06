5 hours ago

Deputy Attorney General Justice Srem-Sai has confirmed that Percival Kofi Akpaloo, leader and 2024 presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), is under active investigation over alleged financial misconduct.

Mr. Akpaloo was arrested by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in Kumasi on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

According to the Deputy Attorney General, the allegations levelled against him include fraud, causing financial loss to the state, dissipation of public funds, and money laundering.

Although police bail has been granted in the sum of GH¢10 million with two sureties, Justice Srem-Sai explained in an X (formerly Twitter) post on Friday, September 5, that the bail conditions have yet to be justified.

As a result, Mr. Akpaloo remains in EOCO custody pending compliance.

Mr. Akpaloo is a familiar name in Ghanaian politics. He first entered the political scene as leader of the Independent People’s Party (IPP), contesting in the 2012 elections, but was disqualified from the 2016 polls by the Electoral Commission over filing irregularities.

In 2017, he rebranded the IPP into the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) and contested as the party’s presidential candidate in 2020 and again in 2024, though he was unable to make significant electoral gains.

Akpaloo has often positioned himself as a reformist politician advocating for youth empowerment and economic restructuring.

However, he has also faced repeated criticism regarding the credibility of his political platform and the viability of his policies.

The Attorney General’s office is expected to review the evidence gathered by EOCO before deciding on possible prosecution.