12 hours ago

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Marketers Association says consumers may continue to see a decline in the price of LPG if price of the commodity further sees a downward trend weeks to come.

Price of LPG from Monday has declined by 5% with the product currently selling at 12.40p per liter from the GH¢13.20p a week ago.

This is the third consecutive time price of the commodity has seen a marginal drop in 2023.

However speaking to Citi News, the Vice President for the LPG Marketers Association Gabriel Kumi says more efforts must be done to achieve wider penetration.

“5% decline began yesterday April 3. Two many reasons have accounted for the decline. One is the relative stability or strengthening of the cedi against the dollar. The cedi gained some 3% or 4% over the dollar over the past window. Second reason that influenced this decline is the drop in crude oil. Within the window, crude oil went down as low as 72 dollars per barrel. Once crude oil goes down, you should expect the prices of finished products to go down on the international markets. The projection is that, by the next pricing window, prices of LPG is likely to down again,” he stated.

Source: citifmonline