3 hours ago

The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has promised it will pay Ghanaians every week when they are voted into power in the upcoming December general elections.

Speaking to Hello FM, a local radio station in Kumasi on Saturday, the party's presidential candidate, Percival Kofi Akpaloo said, the usual monthly payment system in the country is having a negative impact on the Ghanaian economy and therefore aught to be given a second look.

He explained that the weekly payment system will put monies in the pockets of the citizens and once that happens, the people can always engage in various businesses in our market places which will boost the economy.

"Ghanaians will receive weekly salaries once we are voted into power. The one month is too long and it brings hardships on the people. So the system will be reversed to one week or two weeks.

"When this happens, the citizens will always have money in their pockets to go to the market to patronize goods. The economic will then see a major boost because our market places will be busy. So we're begging the people to give us their mandates in December elections to change things in this country", he said.

Prior this promise, the LPG leader had earlier indicated he will pay GHC300 monthly stipends to twins in the country whereas every Ghanaian child will receive GHC200 until they are 18 years of age.

Speaking on Radio Rainbow, he explained that this initiative forms part of his social intervention policy dubbed ‘Child Benefit’ to meet the needs of Ghanaian children if he becomes the leader of this country.