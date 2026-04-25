Lumba family petitions NIB over “conflicting accounts” of death

The family of late Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba has formally petitioned the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) to launch a comprehensive and independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death on July 26, 2025, citing what they describe as “multiple conflicting and troubling accounts.”

In a detailed petition dated November 11, 2025, and addressed to the Director-General of the NIB in Accra, key family members—including his widow, Akosua Serwah Fosuh, his elder sister Ernestina Fosuh, and other relatives—expressed deep concern over inconsistencies in narratives surrounding the final hours of the celebrated musician.

The family stressed that their request is driven by the need to establish the truth, ensure accountability, and bring closure following the death of a man they described as both a national icon and a devoted family figure.

Conflicting Narratives Raise Questions

Central to the petition are three differing accounts of events leading to Daddy Lumba’s death, each presenting contradictions in timelines, location, and medical circumstances.

According to one account provided by a close friend, he received an early morning call around 4:30 a.m. from Priscilla Ofori, who allegedly used the musician’s phone to request that his children in Germany be contacted urgently because he was “not in a good situation.”

The friend said he rushed to the East Legon residence but was denied entry for about 40 minutes. Upon eventual access, he claimed Ms. Ofori appeared agitated and refused him access to see the musician, stating he was “dressing.”

Shortly after leaving, he reportedly received another call informing him that Daddy Lumba had died.

A second version, based on a report from the Ghana Police Service to the coroner, indicated that the musician—who was reportedly diabetic—complained of leg and waist pain on July 24, 2025, and was taken to Sunshine Diagnostic Centre for an MRI scan.

Due to agitation, he was sedated, after which he allegedly developed severe pain and was transferred to The Bank Hospital, where he died two days later.

However, a third account attributed to Ms. Ofori reportedly shifted over time. At an initial family meeting, she stated that Daddy Lumba died at the hospital after receiving an injection that caused severe complications. But in a subsequent explanation to another family member, she allegedly claimed he died at home and that she personally cleaned and dressed the body before contacting Serwaa Amihere to assist in transporting the remains to the hospital.

The family notes that these inconsistencies remain unresolved, as Ms. Ofori has declined to provide further clarification.

Public Statements Deepen Suspicion

The situation has been further complicated by public commentary from individuals perceived to have had proximity to events surrounding the death.

Socialite Afia Schwarzenegger publicly claimed that the musician died at home and was transported to the mortuary by Ms. Ofori.

Meanwhile, spiritual leader Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah suggested that the death may have resulted from “human error,” alleging he received a call from Ms. Ofori using the musician’s phone shortly after the incident.

Additionally, politician and social commentator Kwame Asare Obeng hinted at undisclosed details surrounding the death in a social media post, stating that “there is even a bigger news about his death” that would be revealed later.

These remarks, the family argues, have intensified speculation and reinforced the urgency for an official investigation.

Key Demands To Investigators

In their petition, the family outlined specific requests to guide the investigation. These include obtaining statements from key individuals such as Ms. Ofori, media personality Serwaa Amihere, legal practitioner Fati Ali Yallah, and other persons present at the residence, including domestic staff and security personnel.

They also called for the retrieval and review of CCTV footage from the East Legon residence and surrounding areas, as well as a full examination of medical and administrative records from Sunshine Diagnostic Centre, The Bank Hospital, and the 37 Military Hospital mortuary.

Beyond Ghana, the family disclosed that they have contacted international authorities—including the German Embassy in Accra, the Bundeskriminalamt (BKA) in Germany, and the German Federal Foreign Office—to support oversight and collaboration in the investigative process, given the deceased’s ties to Germany.

A Call for Transparency and Closure

The family maintains that the contradictions in accounts—ranging from whether the musician died at home or in hospital, to the sequence of medical events—point to possible lapses in medical, procedural, or investigative processes that must be clarified.

“We trust in the professionalism, integrity, and competence of the National Intelligence Bureau to give this matter the urgent, objective, and impartial attention it deserves,” the petition stated.