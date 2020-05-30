3 hours ago

Real Mallorca coach, Vicente Moreno has taken advantage of the change in the protocol rule to reduce the number of players in camp from 31 to 28.

The Valencian born coach will be able to organize two groups of 14, the maximum allowed by Health officials as of this Monday.

In addition to the first team, Vicente Moreno has Ghanaian international Lumor Abgbenyenu and other young players.

The full 28 man squad who started training are :

Present

Goalkeepers

• Manolo Reina

• Fabricio Agosto

• Miquel Parera

• Chus Ruiz (B)

Defenses

• Joan Sastre

• Lumor Agbenyenu

• Xisco Campos

• Fran Gámez

• Aleksander Sedlar

• Antonio Raíllo

• Martin Valjent

• Fran González (B)

Midfielders

• Josep Señé

• Marc Pedraza

• Alejandro Pozo

• Save Seville

• Ki Sung-Yueng

• Iddrisu Baba

• Dani Rodríguez

• Yannis Salibur

• Aleksandar Trajkovski

• Aleix Febas

• Takefusa Kubo

Forwards

• Abdon Prats

• Junior Lake

• Pablo Chavarría

• Before Budimir

• Cucho Hernández