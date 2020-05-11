1 hour ago

Ghanaian internationals Lumour Agbenyenu and Iddrisu Baba have tested negative to Coronavirus, joining their teammates to begin training at their club side Mallorca.

The duo were present at the teams training as they keep shape in waiting for the return of the Spanish la liga.

The Spanish government last week approved a protocol for sporting activities, paving the way for La Liga clubs to begin testing players for Covid-19 on Monday.

Their presence indicate they are among the players to test negative of the deadly virus that has torn through the globe, putting many football leagues on hold.

Mallorca is one of the few teams that has not allowed a glimpse of the list of players who are exercising in these first individual training sessions.

However, little by little images are being disseminated in official sources and in the media, confirming the presence of several soccer players.

According to FútbolFantasy, they are compiling them to make sure who is present in training and, therefore, tested negative.

Present (list under construction)

• Green dot for players who have appeared in club images or the media

Goalkeepers

• Manolo Reina

• Fabricio Agosto

• Miquel Parera

Defenses

• Joan Sastre

Lumor Agbenyenu

• Xisco Campos

• Fran Gámez

• Aleksander Sedlar

Antonio Raíllo

• Martin Valjent

Midfielders

Josep Señé

Marc Pedraza

• Alejandro Pozo

• Save Seville

• Ki Sung-Yueng

• Iddrisu Baba

• Dani Rodríguez

• Yannis Salibur

Aleksandar Trajkovski

• Aleix Febas

• Takefusa Kubo

Forwards

• Abdon Prats

• Junior Lake

• Pablo Chavarría

• Before Budimir

• Cucho Hernández

In recovery (unconfirmed)

+ Leonardo Koutris