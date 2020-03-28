2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Alhassan has followed the exemplary gesture of President Akufo-Addo by donating three months of her salary to support her constituents.

The funds, according to Lydia Alhassan will be used to “support the vulnerable and needy” in the constituency during the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Akufo-Addo, in his broadcast to the nation on Friday night, among other measures, announced the establishment of a COVID-19 Fund to raise money to mitigate the impact of the virus on vulnerable Ghanaians who have been affected.

The President also revealed he had instructed the Controller and Accountant General to pay his next three months’ salary to support the Fund.

The Fund which will be managed by independent board of trustees, and chaired by the former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo will receive contributions and donations from the public to assist in the welfare of the needy and vulnerable as the country fights to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Madam Lydia Alhassan has also followed the exemplary gesture of President Akufo-Addo and confirmed her next three months' salary will be paid to her constituency to support the fight against Coronavirus pandemic.

She also urged all her constituents to strictly comply with all the Directives by the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo as he leads the nation to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: peacefmonline