Family of a woman who was accused of witchcraft and subsequently lynched by some youth at Zakpalsi in the Mion district in the Northern Region are demanding justice for the deceased.

They made this known during the 4th day ‘Adua’ [burial] of Imoro Safura the victim at Gundowari near Yendi. It was a very solemn and sad mood.

On Sunday, May 7, news quickly spread that two persons accused of witchcraft have been lynched by some youth of Zakpalsi in the Mion district.

The incident shocked many people. The two, a mother of seven and a man were manhandled by their accusers. Although the police rushed to the area, they made no arrests.

The bodies were sent to Yendi Hospital morgue and subsequently released for burial.

It’s been four days since the incident and the police are yet to make any arrests.

Family and friends who gathered for the Adu’a condemned the act and called for the arrest of the perpetrators.

The family is asking the security agencies responsible to cause the arrest of the persons responsible and subsequently prosecute them to serve as a deterrent.

Addressing the press, Secretary to Gundowari chief, Abukari Sulemana called on the police to be proactive in bringing the perpetrators to book.

“We learnt the youth have abandoned the community, we know the communities where they are hiding and call on the police to be proactive. If the community members are not giving them out, it means they’re complicit, and we expect the police to act. Again, they’re elders in the community and if the police are not getting the youth, they should arrest the elders in the community. The Overlord of Dagbon who is the father of all, must intervene and ensure justice for our sister”.

He accused the chief of Zakpalsi of being complicit alleging that he was the one who incited the youth to perpetuate the act.

A daughter who was with the mother when the youth came looking for her told Citi News that she knew all the guys that lynched the mother and could identify all of them.

“It is a very painful death, I was with my mother when the youth came to our house saying they were looking for her. Our mother called her father to tell him the accusation levelled against her. Her father sent elders to come and meet with the chief of Zakpalsi only for them to meet her death”.

“I know all the guys that came, and I have given their names to the police. We want justice for our mother. If the youth have abandoned the community, their fathers are there, they should arrest them and the children will come. The police must be proactive in their investigations,” she said.

A brother of the woman that was lynched described the incident as barbaric and called on the Overlord of Dagbon Yaa Naa to use his authority to ensure justice.

The deceased, Imoro Safura was a mother of seven.

