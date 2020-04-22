1 hour ago

Medical staff at the Maamobi General Hospital are angry at their supervisor for selling Personal Protective Equipment to them.

Health workers at the facility can only access the PPE after paying 5 cedis in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The facility has recorded COVID-19 cases with some health workers falling victims as well.

Speaking to Starr News, a midwife at the hospital disclosed that the supervisor has procured the PPE following lack of supply from the Central government which is being sold to the staff.

The workers want the internally generated funds to rather be used in providing the PPE at no fee to them.

“I cannot imagine a whole medical supervisor at the hospital selling us PPEs…she is selling to us at 5 cedis. We expected that even if she has taken from somewhere she can give to us and take it from the IGF.

“The work I am doing is for the government and myself and so why would I buy my own PPE to work,” a midwife at the hospital told Starr News.

Starrfm.com.gh