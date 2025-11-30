1 hour ago

Professor Patrick Opoku Asuming, an economist and Associate Professor at the University of Ghana Business School, says the government is aiming to maintain macroeconomic stability through the strict policies and programmes outlined in the 2026 Budget.

He noted that if about 95 percent of the budget’s policy measures are fully implemented, Ghanaian businesses should have reasons to be optimistic. One major priority, he stressed, is ensuring consistency in currency stability, which remains critical for business confidence nationwide.

“Government could easily abandon fiscal discipline once the IMF programme ends, but if prudence and discipline continue, businesses will survive and ultimately thrive,” he said in an interview with GhanaWeb.

Professor Asuming warned that policy inconsistency has long hindered Ghana’s economic progress. He expressed concern that the hard-won stability could be derailed after the IMF programme concludes, citing past experiences as evidence.

He further explained that unforeseen external shocks remain the most damaging threats to economic stability, often undermining gains made by successive governments. Ghana’s four-year election cycle, he added, also contributes to economic volatility, especially when political considerations overshadow prudent economic management.

The economist criticised the lack of accountability for political leaders who engage in wrongdoing, arguing that the absence of consequences weakens efforts to sustain long-term reforms. “If there are no consequences, no one will feel obliged to do the right thing,” he said.

Speaking at a National Budget Review Seminar organised by the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), Professor Asuming cautioned the government against introducing panic measures that could dilute policies currently supporting economic stability.

Highlighting some budget initiatives, he said procurement processes have been reviewed to strengthen compliance, while flagship energy projects — including the gas-to-power programme and the development of a new thermal plant — could help bolster the reliability of electricity supply.

He also pointed to opportunities within the agricultural sector, noting that the government’s oil palm initiative, which aims to develop 100,000 oil palm plantations, would create significant prospects for industry players.