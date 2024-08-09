3 hours ago

A tanker carrying a large quantity of palm oil lost control and overturned at the Winneba roundabout on the Kasoa-Cape Coast highway yesterday.

The accident led to a massive spill that caused heavy traffic congestion in the area.

As news of the accident spread, residents quickly rushed to the scene, armed with gallons, buckets, and other containers to collect the spilled palm oil.

The spill not only caused a significant disruption to traffic but also raised safety concerns, as the oil made the road slippery and potentially hazardous for motorists.

Despite the potential dangers, the scene was filled with individuals trying to take advantage of the unexpected distribution.

Watch video below: